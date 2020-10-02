'This is Us', 'Mirzapur 2' and more: What to stream this October
Take a look at the digital releases on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar.
This is Us
Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar Release date: 28 October Cast: Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Justin Hartley, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Susan Kelechi Watson, and Chris Sullivan.
'This Is Us' season 5 will premiere earlier than expected. One more time, the show will show the beautiful world of the extended Pearson family. The new season will see Kate Pearson's son Jack Damon as a grown-up man, who is now a famous musician.
(Photograph:Twitter)
The Mandalorian: Season 2
Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar Release date: October 30 Cast: Pedro Pascal, Carl Weathers, Werner Herzog
The live-action star wars series 'The Mandalorian' second season will see Din Djarin and the Child continuing their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy after the collapse of the Galactic Empire.
(Photograph:Twitter)
The Walking Dead: The World Beyond
Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video Release date: October 4 Cast: Alexa Mansour, Nicolas Cantu, Hal Cumpston, Aliyah Royale
The post-apocalyptic horror drama 'The Walking Dead: The World Beyond' is a spin-off series to 'The Walking Dead', which is based on the comic book series of the same name by Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore, and Charlie Adlard. The show is the third television series within 'The Walking Dead franchise'
(Photograph:Twitter)
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Streaming on: Netflix Release date: October 16 Cast: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Sacha Baron Cohen, Daniel Flaherty, Joseph Gordon-Levitt
Aaron Sorkin's 'The Trial of the Chicago 7' is a rare drama about the 1960s. The film follows the Chicago Seven, a group of anti-Vietnam War protesters charged with conspiracy and crossing state lines with the intention of inciting riots at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Mirzapur, Season 2
Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video Release date: October 23 Cast: Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar
The highly anticipated web series 'Mirzapur 2' season 2 will be a follow-up of the first season. The upcoming season will show Guddu Bhaiya aka Ali Fazal in the revenge mode.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Rebecca
Streaming on: Netflix Release date: October 21 Cast: Lily James, Armie Hammer, Keeley Hawes
The new Netflix show 'Rebecca' will follow the story of a young newlywed girl, who arrives at her husband's imposing family estate on a windswept English coast and finds herself battling the shadow of his husband's first wife, Rebecca, whose legacy lives on in the house long after her death.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Blackpink: Light Up the Sky
Streaming on: Netflix Release date: October 14 Cast: Jennie Kim, Ji-soo Kim, Lalisa Manoban, Rose
The upcoming documentary film 'Blackpink: Light Up the Sky' is based on the record breaking Korean girls band, Blackpink and will show their hard-fought journey and trials behind their meteoric rise.