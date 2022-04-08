Shah Rukh Khan's pics from set go viral, fans suspect he's started work with Atlee

It’s back-to-back action for Shah Rukh Khan as the superstar was spotted in a new look and fans think it’s not from his film ‘Pathan’ that he is shooting for with John Abraham and Deepika Padukone.

In the latest viral pics, Shah Rukh Khan is seen covered and getting into an ambulance. It’s all a part of a shoot for a project as he can be seen surrounded by a film crew. Netizens shared pictures using hashtags like ‘Atlee’ and ‘lion’.

So we are just guessing that it’s from his other film with filmmaker Atlee. Infact, the star, only earlier this week, mentioned that he is “sitting with Atlee” discussing the trailer of Vijay’s much-awaited film Beast. He also praised the film. Shahrukh Khan wrote, “Sitting with @Atlee_dir who is as big a fan of @actorvijay as I am. Wishing the best for beast to the whole team…trailer looks meaner…. Leaner… stronger!!”

Shah Rukh Khan recently wrapped ‘Pathan’ shoot.

