Priyanka Chopra to work with 'Captain America' Anthony Mackie in next film

Another feather in Priyanka Chopra’s hat as the global star signs a project with Marvel actor Anthony Mackie.

The two actors will be seen collaborating for a film titled ‘Ending Things’. Currently in development at Amazon Studios, is the story of a hit-woman who decides to quit the assassination business and end her relationship with her business partner. But she realises that it’s not so easy for her and the team must come back together for one last job.

The film will be produced by Davis Entertainment’s Jeremy Stein and Lit Entertainment along with Mackie’s production house, Make It With Gravy Productions and Jason Spire of Inspire Entertainment.

Priyanka Chopra will also be serving as the executive producer through her banner, Purple Pebble Pictures.

In addition to this project, Anthony Mackie will be seen in the fourth Captain America film, taking over things from Chris Evans while Priyanka Chopra has ‘Text For You’ with Sam Heughan and limited series ‘Citadel’.

