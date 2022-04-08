Lilly Singh made Drew Barrymore dance to Akshay Kumar's hit song; here's how he reacted

This is a collaboration that no one expected but Lilly Singh and Drew Barrymore just set the internet on fire with their rendition of 1990s hit Bollywood song 'Chura Ke Dil Mera'.



Comedian and anchor Lilly Singh appeared on the talk show 'The Drew Barrymore Show' and made the Hollywood star dance to the iconic 1994 Bollywood dance song 'Chura Ke Dil Mera'. The original song featured Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty.



In the video shared by Singh on her Instagram handle, she could be seen grooving to the signature steps of the Alka Yagnik-Kumar Sanu song.



"Finally met @drewbarrymore and she legit stole my heart. Also, didn`t she nail this?! Ugh. A queen. I had an absolute blast on @thedrewbarrymoreshow today. Fun fact, Drew and I met virtually during the pandemic and instantly became textually active friends, BUT this was our first time meeting in person. It was magical and real and she can keep my heart forever," Singh, 33, captioned the post.

Needless to say the video was an instant hit with fans completing the two on the song. But what caught everyone's attention was that even Akshay Kumar commented on the video.



Kumar wrote, "This is all @drewbarrymore @lilly," with a red heart emoticon.Tahira Kashyap Khurrana also wrote, "Epic," adding a heart emoticon in the comments section.



The song 'Chura Ke Dil Mera' from 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari' (1994) was sung by Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik. The film also starred Saif Ali Khan.