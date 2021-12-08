Shah Rukh Khan to return to shooting next week

After a two-month enforced break from shooting, Shah Rukh will return next week to the shooting of Siddharth Anand's 'Pathan'.

On October 3, Shah Rukh cancelled the proposed schedule of 'Pathan' in Spain after his son Aryan was arrested for alleged possession of banned drugs. After Aryan’s bail at the end of October, Shah Rukh continued to suspend his professional commitments to look after his son. Opinion| Aryan Khan and the price of stardom

Sources now say the shooting will resume from December 15. But in Mumbai only.

“Shah Rukh won’t be shooting outside Mumbai for a while. The Spain schedule of 'Pathan' will be done on a studio set in Mumbai,” a source informs.

'Pathan' helmed by Siddharth Anand also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

