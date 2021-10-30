Aryan Khan walks out of jail amid massive crowd, father Shah Rukh Khan in tow

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, has finally walked out of Arthur Road prison in Mumbai around 11 AM on October 30, reports confirm.

The star kid walked out amid tight security, media presence and his father by his side, reports claim.

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, who was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on October 28, will be released from the Arthur Road prison in Mumbai today. As per reports, his release is slated to take place between 10-12 PM on Saturday (October 30).

According to the latest update by Indian news agency ANI on Aryan Khan's case, the jail officials had opened the bail box outside Arthur Road Jail at about 5:30 am on Saturday to collect bail orders. The reports also claim that a physical copy of Aryan Khan's bail release order was also part of the lot on Friday.

Shah Rukh Khan was reportedly spotted leaving his Mumbai residence Mannat for Arthur Road jail to receive Aryan, who has been in custody for over three weeks following his arrest after a drug-bust raid off Mumbai's coastline on October 2.

Since it's a high-profile case, police personnel in huge numbers have reportedly been deployed outside jail and barricades have been erected owing to mass gathering and media presence, reports claim.

On Friday, at around 5.30 pm, reports had confirmed that Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla had completed the formalities to secure Aryan Khan's bail.

The court then accepted her as the surety for Aryan's bail as she signed off crucial papers and executed the bail bond before the court officials.

The bail papers were sent directly to the jail authorities for processing after Chawla had reportedly carried out the formalities. But, according to news reports, the physical copy of Aryan Khan's release order was dropped in the bail box after the stipulated time.

The Bombay High Court granted bail to Aryan Khan with a $1, 335 bond, as per the orders issued on Friday.

On Saturday (October 30), Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was spotted leaving his residence Mannat in the wee hours of the morning for jail ahead of Aryan’s release. He is expected to be out by 10 AM.

Aryan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 2 along with seven others after the NCB busted an alleged rave party in Mumbai.