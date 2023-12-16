Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki receives U/A certification after some tweaks

As the highly anticipated film Dunki gears up for its release on December 21, it has secured a U/A certification after undergoing specific modifications mandated by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Bollywood Hungama reported alterations made to certain dialogues and scenes. According to the report, a word was ‘suitably’ modified to ‘immigrants’ at the start of the film. Before the interval, the scenes of SRK's character Hardy riding a horse in uniform during his wedding were ‘suitably’ modified too. In an important scene, a statutory warning was also added stating, “Suicide is not a solution to any problems”.

The CBFC also requested the addition of anti-smoking health spots at the start of the movie and before the second half.

To support factual assertions in the film, Dunki's team submitted documentary evidence, earning the movie its U/A certification on December 15. The censor certificate indicates the film's duration as 161.24 minutes.

Dunki boasts an ensemble cast featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover. Presented by JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films, the production is helmed by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan. Penned by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki explores the journey of four friends aspiring to reach foreign shores.