Shah Rukh Khan performs Umrah after wrapping 'Dunki' in Saudi Arabia. See photos, video

Indian film star Shah Rukh Khan recently wrapped the Saudi Arabia schedule of his upcoming film 'Dunki'. He was spotted in Mecca. The city is home to the holiest site in Islam (Masjid al-Haram), and King Khan, as he is called by his fans, was seen performing Umrah in the mosque. Several photos and videos of the superstar performing the ritual have gone viral on social media sites. He can be seen wearing a white garment and is also wearing a face mask. You can see the pictures below.

Umrah is a pilgrimage in Islam that is subordinate to Hajj. While the latter is the religious duty of every Muslim as per the Quran, the former can be undertaken at any time of the year.

'Dunki' is being directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the filmmaker behind movies like 'Munnabhai' series, 'Pk', and Sanju. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu. The film is based on 'Donkey Flight', a Punjabi term that means a way that enables illegal immigration of Indians to Canada and the US.

Earlier, SRK had shared a video of himself announcing the filming wrapup on Instagram. While sharing the video, he wrote, "very big Shukran to #SaudiArabiaMinistryOfCulture , the team and all who made this shoot schedule of #Dunki so smooth…"

In the video, he said, “There’s nothing more satisfying than completing a shooting schedule, as is Dunki in Saudi. Thank you for giving us such spectacular locations and the warm hospitality. I want to thank Raju sir and the rest of the cast and crew….a very big Shukran to you all. God bless you.”

'Dunki' will release in December 2023.