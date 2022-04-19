Shah Rukh Khan confirms film 'Dunki' with Rajkumar Hirani with a video; watch inside

Amid all the speculation that Shah Rukh Khan is busy with Rajkumar Hirani’s film after he finished work on ‘Pathan’ and Atlee’s next, we finally have confirmation from the horse's mouth. The star took to his Twitter account to make it official for his fans that are awaiting news of his film releases.

Sharing the official title announcement video of ‘Dunki’ starring both Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani, the short video will have you excited as King Khan praises the director for his past work while slyly getting confirmed for the upcoming film.

Dear @RajkumarHirani sir, Aap toh Mere Santa Claus nikle. Aap shuru karo main time pe pahunch jaunga. actually main toh set par hi rehne lagunga. Feeling humbled & excited to finally work with you.Bringing to you all #Dunki in cinemas on 22nd December 2023https://t.co/KIqj8LfJEg — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 19, 2022 ×

Shah Rukh captioned the video announcement: “Dear @RajkumarHirani sir, Aap toh Mere Santa Claus nikle. Aap shuru karo main time pe pahunch jaunga. actually main toh set par hi rehne lagunga. Feeling humbled & excited to finally work with you.Bringing to you all #Dunki in cinemas on 22nd December 2023.”

Watch it here:

The film is set for December 2023 and will come as a Christmas surprise for all SRK fans. Meanwhile, the film is said to be an immigration drama set in a village in Punjab where the film’s cast and crew will be holed up for the next few weeks and shoot. The film ‘Dunki’ will also be shot in London and Budapest.

Also see: R Madhavan responds to Priyanka wishing son Vedaant for winning gold

'KGF: Chapter 2' inches towards Rs 200 crores at box office; breaks record of 'Baahubali'