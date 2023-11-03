Selena Gomez says she's deleting Instagram account after backlash, 'Do not support what's going on'

Selena Gomez is done with social media. A few days after Selena announced her break from Instagram, the actress revealed that she's going to delete the meta-owned platform over the backlash she received on her decision to take a break from social media due to the Hamas-Israel war.



On Thursday, the Only Murders in the Building star shared that she's 'done' and is now deleting the photo and video-sharing platform. In her IG story, which she deleted later, the 31-year-old wrote, ''I'm taking a break and deleting my Instagram. I'm done. I do not support any of what's going on.''

Breaking her silence on the Israel-Hamas conflict, Selena expressed her anguish about the horrors, hatred, and violence going on in the world.

In a statement, Gomez wrote, ''People being tortured and killed or any act of hate towards any one group is horrific,''

''We need to protect ALL people, especially children and stop the violence for good. I'm sorry if my words will never be enough for everyone or a hashtag. I just can't stand by innocent people [getting] hurt. That's what makes me sick. I wish I could change the world. But a post won't.'' oh well, your behavior makes me sick sometimes even though i love you so selena,

the difference is huge when it comes to ukraine but whatever, i'm gonna post that statement that "won't change anything" while in the bathroom on the Lakers match 🤪

and btw you have two sisters pic.twitter.com/jg6W1ew7J4 — ~• oliwia •~ (@newyearsangel) October 31, 2023 × Selena later shared a snap of her half-sister Gracie Elliott Teefey and wrote: ''Having a sister, everyday has made me tragically sick. I would do anything for children and innocent lives.''

Selena Gomez's decision to take a break from social media, connecting her sister with the situation of the children who are suffering and have become the victims of the war has raised several eyebrows. With netizens calling her ''self-centered'', ''playing victim card'' and other things.

The Gaza Strip has turned into a graveyard for thousands of children, according to the United Nations agency UNICEF. The figure of children killed and injured daily is over 400.

