Sanjay Leela Bhansali praises Alia Bhatt for Gangubai: She comes from very high society

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali spoke about his lead heroine Alia Bhatt as he gears for the release of ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’.

Praising her work in the film and dedication towards the role, Sanjay said, "She comes from very high society, urban, upper-class lifestyle that she lives in — for her to go to this world, to the other side of it completely, we started working on her voice level to bring the note down, because she speaks slightly on a higher note, and the power in the eyes to find the attitude in speaking and talking. And I realised that she has so much in her that she picked up everything so fast. And very soon she became that woman, she became Gangubai very soon."

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and features Alia Bhatt in the leading role. The film also stars Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role. The period drama has been adapted from one of the chapters of author Hussain Zaidi's book, ‘Mafia Queens of Mumbai’. Gangubai was one of the most powerful madam of a brothel in Kamathipura in the 1960s.

On Gangubai, Sanjay Leela Bhansali said, "The women who are weak, who are lost in this big bad world--this is a woman who’s fought for them. It’s about empowering all these women and saying whatever you are, accept what you are. And I like that thought a lot where she says: ‘If you’re a teacher or you’re a professor or you’re a doctor or engineer, then I’m a prostitute. And accept me the way I am, accept my profession, because this profession is not going anywhere. We are the fringe of society but we want to be accepted in society, because society will not be able to function without prostitution, it will always be there'. That belief in herself and that fight for dignity is what fascinated me.”

