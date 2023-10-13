Sam Bahadur trailer: Vicky Kaushal brings the powerful story of Sam Manekshaw to life

After Raazi, URI, and Sardar Udham, Vicky Kaushal is back with yet another patriotic drama titled Sam Bahadur. And, like others, this movie is for sure going to stick around for a while. On Friday (13 Oct), the makers dropped the first trailer of Meghna Gulzar's directorial Sam Bahadur. In the movie, Vicky is playing the lead role of India's first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw.

Sam Bahadur trailer:

The trailer takes us into the inspiring life of Commander Manekshaw and his unending love for his country. Set around the 1971 war between India and Pakistan, the 2-minute trailer shows Vicky as Sam Bahadur and how he's ready to sacrifice everything for the sake of his country. Training the troop of soldiers, Sam is energetically preparing his army men for the war as he keeps him and his soldiers away from all the politics going on. He says in the trailer, ''Mujhe politics main koi interest nhii, Army hi meri life hain (I have no interest in politics, Army is only my life).

Vicky's uncanny resemblance to Mnaekshaw will surely impress the fans. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) × The film also stars Sanya Malhotra as Manekshaw's wife, Silloo, and Fatima Sana Shaikh, who will be playing the role of India's first female Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi. Neeraj Kabi, Richard Bhakti Klein, Edward Sonnenblick, Saqib Ayub, and Krishna Kant Singh Bundela are also playing pivotal characters in the biopic.

The film is set to hit theatres on December 1.

More about Sam Manekshaw

Sam Manekshaw was one of the greatest and bravest soldiers the Indian army has ever produced. In his four decades of service, he fought in five wars. He was the Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, which led to the creation of Bangladesh.

For his immense contribution to the Army, he was awarded the Padma Vibhushan and the Padma Bhushan, the second and third-highest civilian awards in India.

