Akshay Kumar on why he became a Canadian citizen: 'My films were not doing well'

Akshay Kumar received a lot of criticism over his Canadian citizenship. However, on India's Independence Day (August 15), this year, the actor revealed that he's now an Indian citizen. Shutting down his critics, who have questioned Akshay over the years, the actor shared a picture of his official government documents on social media. Sharing the document that noted his name as Akshay Hariom Bhatia, he wrote in the caption, “Dil aur citizenship, dono Hindustani (Heart and citizenship- both are Indian). Happy Independence Day! Jai Hind." Months later, the Mission Raniganj actor reflected on why he chose to become a Canadian citizen earlier and why he decided to take Indian citizenship again.

Speaking to the Indian news agency ANI, Akshay said that he chose to opt for Canadian citizenship to start a new business after back-to-back flops. He told ANI, "I became a Canadian because my films were not doing well at one time and I gave 13 to 14 flop films. At that time, my friend used to live in Canada and he said you come here and we will work on something. My friend had offered me that we would do cargo business together.''

The actor further added, ''I said okay my films are also not going well and a person has to work, no matter where he is. When I started living in Toronto, I got a Canadian passport. In between that, two films were left for release. After the two movies got released it became a big superhit. I told him that I was going back. Then I got more films and reached here today. But I never thought people got a hold of it, it was just a travel document. I just pay my taxes, and I am the highest taxpayer."



Akshay on Indian citizenship



Akshay revealed that he received the letter coincidentally on August 15. He said, "For 9 to 10 years I didn't go there. It's a very nice place and one of my best friends is there. I decided that I should take my citizenship. It was just a coincidence that I had received a letter on 15th August that I had got citizenship. But it is not just a passport, it is your mind, it is your heart, it's your soul that has to be Indian. What is the point if I do have an Indian passport but my soul mind and heart are not Indian?"



Akshay and his Canadian citizenship have often been a point of discussion. And over the years, he has faced a lot of backlash for the same.



Akshay's recent release, Mission Raniganj opened with mixed reviews from critics and the audience alike. The film opened with disappointing numbers at the box office. However, it had a decent jump. So far, the film has earned Rs 16.95 crore ( 182 million) in India.