Saif Ali Khan starrer 'Bhoot Police' slammed for hurting Hindu sentiments

Saif Ali Khan has found himself in a fresh round of controversy as his upcoming film ‘Bhoot Police’ nears release date. The poster of the film made rounds on the internet as people slammed it for being insensitive towards Hindus.

Saif’s wife Kareena Kapoor shared the first look poster on Instagram, from where it found its way on Twitter and other social media platforms. Netizens are accusing the makers of allegedly hurting Hindu sentiments as there are Hindu saints in the backdrop of the poster. Many question why only Hindu saints are in the picture and not a pastor or a Muslim cleric.

Many have appealed for a boycott of the film online.

Check out some of the reactions here:

In the #BhootPolice poster ...why the Hindu sadhus been displayed.. why not paster or clerik..



Hope #SaifAliKhan not been learnt from Tandav...



We are now itself #boycottbhootpolice ...

This is the second time in continuity when Saif Ali Khan’s project has embroiled in a controversy. Prior to this, his Amazon Prime show ‘Tandav’ was called into question as it featured a scene that hurt Hindu sentiments. Following the controversy, director Ali Abbas Zafar had removed the particular scene and later issued an apology statement over the same. An FIR was filed against the makers of the series.

In ‘Bhoot Police’, Saif Ali Khan will play the role of Vibhooti while Arjun Kapoor’s character is called Chiraunji. The horror-comedy also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam. The film is scheduled for a digital release on Disney+ Hotstar OTT platform.