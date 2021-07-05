Bhoot Police: Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor's first look from the film out

The first look of Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor from the upcoming film 'Bhoot Police' is out.



Saif will reportedly play a character called Vibhooti in the horror-comedy and Arjun Kapoor’s character is named Chiraunji. The makers shared the posters on their social media handles.



Saif can be seen in a leather jacked and black shirt while is draped in all black ensemble. Saif is seen holding a weapon and Arjun has a torch in his hand.



The `Cocktail` star`s wife and actor Kareena Kapoor Khan too shared his first look from the horror-comedy on social media.



Kareena captioned it in a quirky way. "Don`t fear the paranormal and feel `Saif` with VIBHOOTI. #BhootPolice Coming soon on @disneyplushotstarvip," she wrote.

'Bhoot Police`, also features Jacqueline Fernandez, and Yami Gautam and is slated for a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar.

The forthcoming horror-comedy was earlier scheduled for a theatrical release on September 10. However, the makers reportedly confirmed its digital release in June.



`Bhoot Police` was shot in Himachal Pradesh late last year. The upcoming film is helmed by Pawan Kripalani, who has earlier directed films like `Ragini MMS`, and `Phobia`.



The film will trace the story of a group of ghost hunters and their hilarious adventures.