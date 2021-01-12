Saif Ali Khan on filming 'Tandav' at Pataudi Palace: For the show, I made an exception

Saif Ali Khan’s latest offering ‘Tandav’ on Amazon Prime has more on offer from the star than just his acting, The web show is filmed in Pataudi Palace.

Pataudi Palace is Saif Ali Khan’s ancestral home and he rarely allows makers to film in his palatial home. Talking about it, Saif said, “I don’t mind giving it for shoots sometimes because it remains unused 340 days of the year. These days, film crews have become responsible and look after the venues, but [the idea of a shoot] still makes me nervous. Usually, I am more comfortable if they are filming around the exterior of the palace. But for Tandav, I made an exception [by shooting inside]."

He further added, "I think it is the palace that lends us the royal look. Anyone standing there would look royal." Check out the first look posters of Tandav here.

‘Tandav’ is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and is a nine-part political series. The show features an ensemble cast headlined by Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Tigmanshu Dhulia, and Sunil Grover.

Ali Abbas Zafar has produced the web show with Himanshu Kishan Mehra.

The show also stars Dino Morea, Kumud Mishra, Gauahar Khan, Amyra Dastur, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, Kritika Kamra, Sarah Jane Dias, Sandhya Mridul, Annup Sonii, Hitten Ttejwani, Paresh Pahuja, and Shonali Nagrani among others.

‘Tandav’ will premiere on January 15, 2021.