First look posters of 'Tandav' starring Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia released

Amazon Prime has released character posters for their upcoming web show ‘Tandav’ starring Saif Ali Khan in a leading role.

The political drama is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

In the poster for Saif Ali Khan, he is seen dressed as a political leader as he sports a blue kurta with grey jacket and is surrounded by flags that are yellow and blue -- possibly of his political party in the show.

The text on the character poster reads: “In politics, you share a relationship only with power.”

A second poster from ‘Tandav’ shows veteran actor Dimple Kapadia in a sari, wearing a rudraksh mala on her neck reads: “Every player gets only one chance in politics.”

Then there is a character poster featuring Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub and Kritika Kamra as they play activists and a final poster features actor Sunil Grover with Saif behind him.

The show’s teaser was launched on December 17.

‘Tandav’ will release on January 15. It also stars Amyra Dastur, Kumud Mishra, Sarah Jane Dias, Sandhya Mridul, Annup Sonii, Hitten Tejwani, Paresh Pahuja and Shonali Nagrani.

The nine-episode series is created and directed by Ali who also makes his digital debut with this series.