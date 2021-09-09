Saif Ali Khan: I am agnostic in real life; too much religion worries me

Saif Ali Khan is gearing up for the release of his big release 'Bhoot Police' and the actor shared his views on religion and spirituality during an interview with Indian news agency, PTI.



"I am agnostic in real life. I am very secular in the sense that I think too much religion worries me because they put an emphasis on the afterlife. And not enough emphasis on this life... I find too much of religion to be an organization and too many problems — associated with basically my god, or your god or whose god is better," Khan reportedly said about his take on the subject of Gods and spirits.

However, the National Award-winning actor said that he does believe in the existence of higher Power. But, he has no idea "what that power is. I have absolutely no idea."



Saif Ali Khan also revealed that he is more of a spiritual person. “I pray and I try to focus my own energy on things. I’m more spiritual.”

He also touched upon the concept of afterlife and how he doesn't buy into it. "I am not about the afterlife… I have a very sad feeling that once you die, it’s just lights out. That’s the end, nothing more. I sometimes hope there is more. And I’m not hundred per cent sure that there isn’t one. I fancy the older I get the less convinced I am, I think that’s a self-defence mechanism in the brain. I think the younger you are the more you can be like this. But certainly, I don’t get very carried away by the rules and regulations of religion."



The actor goes on to share that his personal beliefs did not interfere with his decision to take up 'Bhoot Police'.

"Something has to grab you that you would want to be part of the whole process. When you hear a story or when you read a script, you visualize the movie in a way and you think, ‘Is this what I wanted to do?’ This is one of the better scripts that I have read. There’s more depth to it than I think people would expect and it is a really interesting film," he reportedly said when asked about what prompted him to sign the film.



"This film is on location, very dramatic, there’s a lot of things going on, and I remember being very, very tired, very often even though I enjoyed it every day, but it was tiring," said Saif about the tedious process of putting on prosthetics.



'Bhoot Police', directed by Pavan Kirpalani, will see Saif Ali Khan’s character Vibhooti as a money-mongering ghostbuster, while Arjun Kapoor’s Chiraunji plays the honest ghostbuster.



The horror-comedy also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam and Jaaved Jaaferi in pivotal roles.



'Bhoot Police' is releasing on September 10 on Disney Plus Hotstar.