Saif Ali Khan debunks rumours; says he's not firing security guard after 20 paps entered his building

Saif Ali Khan has issued an official statement to clarify that he is not firing his security guard and is not taking any legal action against the paps who entered his building premise yesterday to click photos of him and his wife Kareena Kapoor. The statement came after a video of Khan making a snappy remark about the paps went viral on social media. The video shows the actor asking about 20 paps to enter his bedroom, obviously in a sarcastic tone.

Explaining what transpired last night at 2 AM, Said said, "The building security guard is not being sacked, it is not his fault and neither is anybody taking legal action against the paps because that is not how we want to do things."

Khan further added, "However, the fact is that they did barge inside private property through the gate, past the security guard and completely invaded our space and put 20 cameras and lights on us as if it's their right to do that, and this is wrong behaviour and everyone needs to be in limits. We cooperate with the paparazzi all the time and we understand but outside the house, outside the gate, otherwise, where does one draw the line?"

Addressing the "bedroom" comment, he said, "That is why I made the comment about the bedroom because they had already crossed one line, so how many lines does one have to cross before it's utterly ridiculous."

"The paps shooting the children, while they are doing extra curricular classes or any class, all this is not required, paparazzi cannot come inside the school, there are lines drawn. and that's all we are saying and the rest of the noise and chatter is because no one knows what the truth is and everyone wants to sell something but this is the truth. and that's all I have to say. Thank you," Saif concluded.

On the movie front, Saif will feature next in Om Raut's upcoming directorial Adipurush. He will be seen playing Ravana alongside Prabhas, who plays Ram, Kriti Sanon, who plays Sita, and Sunny Singh, who plays Laxman. The film's teaser met with heavy criticism over its cartoonish VFX and alleged misrepresentation of the Hindu gods.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE