K-pop star Jungkook from BTS grooves to RRR's Naatu Naatu during live session

K-pop superband BTS member Jungkook, who has millions of fans in India, was recently seen grooving to the Oscar-nominated song "Naatu Naatu" from SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR during a live streaming session on Weverse.

The song was originally picturised on NTR Jr. and Ram Charan and it has been getting well-deserved recognition during the award season. The song has already won a Golden Globe and a Critics Choice Award this year. In the upcoming Oscars ceremony, the song will compete against tracks sung by Lady Gaga and Rihanna.

Watch Jungkook's viral video below:

JUNGKOOK….❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥



It's amazing to know that you loved #NaatuNaatu so much.🕺🕺



We are sending a ton of love to you, the #BTS team, and the whole of South Korea.🤗🤗 #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/ktAEfc56xB — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) March 3, 2023

Set in the 1920s, RRR also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Shriya Saran in pivotal roles. The film tells the fictional story of two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, and their fight against the British Raj.

The film once again released in theatres across the United States on Friday. The RRR team received a grand welcome at the film's LA screening ahead of the 95th Academy Awards. Sharing pictures from the screening, Ram Charan wrote, "What an overwhelmingly happy response to the screening of #RRR at the Ace Hotel! Receiving a standing ovation from you all will be etched in my memory forever!! Thank you all so much."

What an overwhelmingly happy response to screening of #RRR at the Ace Hotel!

Receiving a standing ovation from you all will be etched in my memory forever!! 🙏🏼❤️❤️

Thank you all so much@ssrajamouli @mmkeeravaani @DOPSenthilKumar @ssk1122 pic.twitter.com/FBxqtINt8P — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) March 3, 2023

The song, moreover, will also be performed on the Oscar stage by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the 95th Oscars will broadcast live in India on March 13.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE