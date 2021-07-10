Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor starrer 'Bhoot Police' to release on this date

The much-anticipated horror-comedy 'Bhoot Police' finally has a release date. The film, starring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam, will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on September 17.



The makers of the film made the announcement on Friday with a spooky new poster featuring the lead star cast.



“Ab baari hai bhooton ke darne ki! #BhootPolice arriving this 17th September on #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex,” the caption read. In the poster, the ghostbusters are ready for the eerie mission.

Earlier this week, makers released the character posters of the entire cast. Saif Ali Khan as Vibhooti, Arjun Kapoor as Chiraunji, Yami Gautam as Maya and Jacqueline Fernandez as Kanika.



Take a look:

The upcoming horror-comedy was earlier scheduled for a theatrical release on September 10. However, the makers reportedly confirmed its digital release in June.



Talking about the release of 'Bhoot Police', Ramesh Taurani told an entertainment website, “Look, I was supposed to release ‘Bhoot Police’ in September 2021. I felt that it would be better in the present scenario if I stick to my original month. So yes, Bhoot Police will be released on OTT mostly in September or October.”