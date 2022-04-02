'RRR': SS Rajamouli's period drama takes box office by storm, passes Rs 700 crore mark

SS Rajamauli's magnum opus 'RRR' is still soaring high at the box office.



Looking at the movie's whopping budget, the expectations from the movie are just high. and Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer has proved the mark with the movie's unstoppable run at the box office. The star-studded project, which is in its second week, has emerged as a big winner at the theatres in the post-pandemic world.



Looking at the worldwide numbers of the period drama, the movie has raked in Rs 710 crores. Sharing the numbers, Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, '' 'RRR' IS UNSTOPPABLE, UNSHAKEABLE... *#Worldwide* Week 1 Gross BOC: ₹ 710 cr... *#India* Gross BOC: ₹ 560 cr... Next to #Baahubali2. #RRR #RRRMovie.''

#RRR remains the first choice of moviegoers, despite two new films invading the marketplace [#Attack, #Morbius]... Will cross ₹ 150 cr today... Expect big growth on [second] Sat and Sun... [Week 2] Fri 13.50 cr. Total: ₹ 146.09 cr. #India biz.

The movie emerged as the audience's first choice, despite the tough competition from the other new releases, whether it was John Abraham's 'Attack' or MCU's 'Morbius'



The movie has also topped the list of the biggest opener in Hindi markets in the post-pandemic world, surpassing Akshay Kumar's 'Suryavanshi', Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files'.



With the pan-India motive, the movie has crossed all the benchmarks that we were expecting.



The big-budget Telugu film, which had faced several delays due to the covid-19 pandemic is based on a fictional story about two Indian revolutionaries

Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Rama Rao), who fought against the Britishers.