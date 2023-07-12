What Jhumka: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt give fans a perfect party number

What Jhumka, the second song from the film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, has been released. The Karan Johar directorial features Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in lead roles. What Jhumka is a groovy dance number that seems like the perfect song to get any party started. Twitter users are super impressed with the song. Fans have praised Ranveer-Alia’s dance moves and expressions. What Jhumka also features a rap segment which is sung by Ranveer Singh. According to reports, that part of the song is very special to the actor, considering he played a rapper in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy which was his first collaboration with Alia Bhatt.

Arijit Singh lends his voice to What Jhumka

Arijit Singh and Jonita Gandhi have lent their voices to What Jhumka from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The music composition is done by Pritam and the song was released live on YouTube at 12 pm. What Jhumka borrows a few words from the iconic Jhumka Gira Re, and adds its own spin to it.