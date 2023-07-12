0
ugc_banner

What Jhumka: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt give fans a perfect party number

MumbaiUpdated: Jul 12, 2023, 06:47 PM IST

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s second song, What Jhumka, has been released. Photograph:(Instagram)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Arjit Singh and Jonita Gandhi have lent their voices to the song What Jhumka from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The music is composed by Pritam.

What Jhumka, the second song from the film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, has been released. The Karan Johar directorial features Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in lead roles. What Jhumka is a groovy dance number that seems like the perfect song to get any party started. Twitter users are super impressed with the song. Fans have praised Ranveer-Alia’s dance moves and expressions. What Jhumka also features a rap segment which is sung by Ranveer Singh. According to reports, that part of the song is very special to the actor, considering he played a rapper in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy which was his first collaboration with Alia Bhatt.

Arijit Singh lends his voice to What Jhumka

Arijit Singh and Jonita Gandhi have lent their voices to What Jhumka from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The music composition is done by Pritam and the song was released live on YouTube at 12 pm. What Jhumka borrows a few words from the iconic Jhumka Gira Re, and adds its own spin to it.

Dharma Productions shared a promo of the song, referencing the iconic Jhumka Gira Re. 

×

Twitter is impressed with What Jhumka

Twitter users have heaped praises on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s new track. A user wrote that the effortless dance moves by the lead actors are a standout. Another remarked that makers did a good job by just adding the music from the old classic and not the entire verses.

×
×
×

 

×

Also read: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Ranveer Singh gives 'final touches'

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

The makers had earlier released the first song of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani- Tum Kya Mile. The song was well received by the audience. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, and Dharmendra in lead roles. The film revolves around two people, who are complete opposites, falling in love and persuading the family for the marriage. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will hit cinemas on July 28. The movie will mark Karan Johar's 25th anniversary in the Hindi film industry. The project marks his comeback as a director after the 2016 Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

RELATED

Hollywood studios seek to replace background actors with AI after one day's pay

What does Hollywood actors strike mean for upcoming movies and TV shows?

Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights to spook you with Vecna from Stranger Things

Topics