What Jhumka: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt give fans a perfect party number
Arjit Singh and Jonita Gandhi have lent their voices to the song What Jhumka from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The music is composed by Pritam.
What Jhumka, the second song from the film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, has been released. The Karan Johar directorial features Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in lead roles. What Jhumka is a groovy dance number that seems like the perfect song to get any party started. Twitter users are super impressed with the song. Fans have praised Ranveer-Alia’s dance moves and expressions. What Jhumka also features a rap segment which is sung by Ranveer Singh. According to reports, that part of the song is very special to the actor, considering he played a rapper in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy which was his first collaboration with Alia Bhatt.
Arijit Singh lends his voice to What Jhumka
Arijit Singh and Jonita Gandhi have lent their voices to What Jhumka from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The music composition is done by Pritam and the song was released live on YouTube at 12 pm. What Jhumka borrows a few words from the iconic Jhumka Gira Re, and adds its own spin to it.
Dharma Productions shared a promo of the song, referencing the iconic Jhumka Gira Re.
Twitter is impressed with What Jhumka
Twitter users have heaped praises on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s new track. A user wrote that the effortless dance moves by the lead actors are a standout. Another remarked that makers did a good job by just adding the music from the old classic and not the entire verses.
Chemistry is chemistrifying 🔥🔥🔥🔥 Ranveer and Alia what a pair dangggggg 🥵💃 #WhatJhumka pic.twitter.com/3NRrzUwkJY— ~ (@sapphiirepixie) July 12, 2023
I have seen this bit so many times. Alia and Ranveer nailed the soft steps and the expressions 🔥#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani • #WhatJhumka • #AliaBhatt • #RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/0lvYP4gZqq— ➹ (@wineandpanic) July 12, 2023
can’t stop tapping my feet while listening to this signature tune of— Deep Jaiswal (@deepjaiswal007) July 12, 2023
“jhumka gira re bareli ke bazaar mein”
This will be Instant chartbuster ❤️😍🎶 #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani #whatJhumka pic.twitter.com/ITt9xiEetB
No one could be ROCKY other than Ranveer Singh !! He doesn’t just act , dance, lip syncs lmaoo but he also RAPS !!! This guy is so multitalented y’all favs could never !!! Take a seat 😈 KJO knew!— ~ (@sapphiirepixie) July 12, 2023
🔥🥵💃#WhatJhumka pic.twitter.com/VEpvD3bG85
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
The makers had earlier released the first song of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani- Tum Kya Mile. The song was well received by the audience. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, and Dharmendra in lead roles. The film revolves around two people, who are complete opposites, falling in love and persuading the family for the marriage. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will hit cinemas on July 28. The movie will mark Karan Johar's 25th anniversary in the Hindi film industry. The project marks his comeback as a director after the 2016 Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.