Indian classics Mili, Bawarchi and Koshish to get a modern remake
If you hope for Bollywood classics to return to the big screen one more time, there's good news as original makers are teaming up to give those stories a modern spin. Expect films like Bawarchi, Mili and Koshish to be remade for the current times.
Miss old Bollywood magic on the big screen? Jaadugar Films and Sameer Raj Sippy Productions are teaming up to remake 1970s Hindi-language Indian classics like Mili, Koshish and Bawarchi. These were all produced under NC Sippy’s banner.
Indian classics Mili, Koshish and Bawarchi
For those who haven’t watched these films, Koshish is a recreation of the 1961 Japanese film titled Happiness of Us Alone. It was directed by Gulzar and starred Sanjeev Kumar and Jaya Bachchan. It followed a deaf-mute couple who fought against the odds to live a life of dignity. Bawarchi, on the other hand, was directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee and was a remake of Tapan Sinha’s 1966 Bengali-language film Galpo Holeo Satti. The film starred Rajesh Khanna and Jaya Bachchan. In the film, Khanna plays a talented domestic helper who transforms a dysfunctional middle-class family.
There was another hit of the time titled Mili. The 1975 film starred Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan and told the story of a depressed alcoholic and his cheerful neighbour.
As per reports, the remakes will be set in contemporary times. They are currently in various stages of development but the makers are keen on working on them. This idea bore fruit in the mind of Sameer Raj Sippy who is the grandson of NC Sippy and son of Raj Sippy.
Sameer Raj Sippy said, “I feel movies are about defining moments, interesting enough to share with people, and that’s why I think it’s time we take classic stories and bring them in today’s scenario, with a newer and modern outlook. And that’s the intention behind revisiting Bawarchi, Mili and Koshish. Coming from a legendary family of film-makers, and being inspired by the family business, I now want to continue this legacy that has been handed down by my grandfather, NC Sippy, my uncle Romu Sippy and my father Raj Sippy.”
