Indian classics Mili, Bawarchi and Koshish to get a modern remake

Miss old Bollywood magic on the big screen? Jaadugar Films and Sameer Raj Sippy Productions are teaming up to remake 1970s Hindi-language Indian classics like Mili, Koshish and Bawarchi. These were all produced under NC Sippy’s banner.

For those who haven’t watched these films, Koshish is a recreation of the 1961 Japanese film titled Happiness of Us Alone. It was directed by Gulzar and starred Sanjeev Kumar and Jaya Bachchan. It followed a deaf-mute couple who fought against the odds to live a life of dignity. Bawarchi, on the other hand, was directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee and was a remake of Tapan Sinha’s 1966 Bengali-language film Galpo Holeo Satti. The film starred Rajesh Khanna and Jaya Bachchan. In the film, Khanna plays a talented domestic helper who transforms a dysfunctional middle-class family.