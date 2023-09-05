Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani to be screened at 2023 Busan Film Festival

This is Ranveer and Alia's second film together which will be screened at the Busan Film Festival. Earlier their film Gully Boy, directed by Zoya Akhtar, had been screened at the 2020 Busan Film Festival.



About the Open Cinema section



The Open Cinema section presents a collection of "new and internationally acclaimed films that offer an ideal mix of the popular with the artistic cinema."



Besides Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, other films that will be showcased under this category include Luc Besson's Dogman (France), Yukisada Isao's Revolver Lily (Japan), Thomas Cailley's The Animal Kingdom (France) and Anthony Pun's One More Chance (Hong Kong, China).



An elated Johar shared news in a post on Instagram stories and wrote, "Feeling absolutely blessed and graceful! #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani goes to @busanfilmfest."



Other Indian films at the 2023 Busan Film Festival



The 28th edition of the Busan Film Festival will have a strong Indian presence as several films from the country will be showcased at the festival which will be held from October 4 to 13.



Manoj Bajpayee starrer Joram and Kanu Behl's Agra will be shown under 'A Window on Asian Cinema' programme.



Also part of the section are The Scavenger of Dreams by Suman Ghosh, Guras by Saurav Rai and Rapture by Dominic Sangma.

Under the festival's 'New Currents' section, which aims to promote the "first or second features" of up-and-coming Asian filmmakers, The Spark from director Rajesh S Jala will be screened.



Two Indian documentaries will also be screened at the festival. Anupama Srinivasan and Anirban Dutta's Flickering Lights and Against the Tide by Sarvanik Kaur.