Rishi Kapoor's first look from his last film 'Sharmaji Namkeen' revealed on his birth anniversary

On Rishi Kapoor's birth anniversary, late actor wife, Neetu Kapoor, and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni remembered the actor and shared the heartfelt message for the star.



Marking the day, the makers released the poster featuring Rishi Kapoor from his last movie titled 'Sharmaji Namkeen'. Alongside Rishi's poster, the makers also dropped a poster featuring Paresh Rawal, who stepped into the role of the Kapoor to complete the film.

Riddhima shared the poster and wrote, ''We are proud to present the poster of a very special film- Sharmaji Namkeen, starring one of the most celebrated actors in the Hindi film industry whose inimitable work and sparkling career we will cherish forever, Mr. Rishi Kapoor. As a mark of love, respect and remembrance of him and as a gift to his millions of fans, here is the first look of his final film.”

Also thanked Rawal for taking the role after Kapoor's passed away. “A big thank you to Mr. Paresh Rawal, who completed the film by agreeing to take the sensitive step of portraying the same character played by Rishi-ji. Produced by Excel Entertainment and Macguffin Pictures, directed by debutant Hitesh Bhatia, this film is a light-hearted coming-of-age story of a lovable 60-year-old-man,”

The movie is been helmed by Hitesh Bhatia and stars Juhi Chawla alongside Rishi Kapoor.

Remembering her father, Riddhima also shared the throwback picture and wrote, "Hi Papa… We celebrate you everyday! We miss you & we love you! Heaven's brightest shining star! Happy birthday! Love you to the stars & beyond …. Always …forever Mushk ♥️"



Legendary actor Rishi Kapoor’s passed away on April 30, 2020, after battling cancer for two years, and left a void in the film industry that is irreplaceable.