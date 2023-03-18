Raveena Tandon recreates iconic Bollywood song with Norwegian group Quick Style | Watch viral video

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon's latest dance video is making waves online! For the new Instagram reel, she collaborated with Norwegian dance group Quick Style and grooved to her iconic number "Tip Tip Barsa Paani". Dressed in casuals, the actress matched steps with the boys and took us on a nostalgic ride.

Quick Style shared the video on their official Instagram handle and wrote, "Different when you do it with the originals."

In the comments section, Tandon joked about the expression of one of the dancers, Nasir Sirikhan. When he wrote, "Raveena Tandon said it looks like am in pain (in the clip)," the actress replied, "Yes I did (laughing emoji)."

The all-male dance group based in Norway that went viral for their "Kala Chashma" video reached India last week.

"Tip Tip Barsa Paani" from the 1994 film Mohra starred Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Tandon. The song was sung by prominent singers Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik. The movie was a major box office success and went on to become the second highest-grossing Indian film of that year only after Hum Aapke Hain Koun.

The song was recreated in the 2021 film Sooryavanshi. This song featured Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar.

Before Tandon, Quick Style collaborated with Virat Kohli, Suniel Shetty and Anil Kapoor. The dance group grooved to "Aankhon Mein Base Ho Tum" with Shetty.

On the professional front, Raveena will next be seen in Ghudchadi helmed by Binoy Gandhi. It also stars Sanjay Dutt, Parth Samthaan, Khushali Kumar and Aruna Irani in pivotal roles. She was last seen in KGF: Chapter 2 as Ramika Sen. It was written and directed by Prashanth Neel, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Hombale Films.

