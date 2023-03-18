Teary-eyed Sharon Stone reveals she lost half of her money in Silicon Valley Bank collapse

Hollywood actress Sharon Stone broke down while giving a heartfelt speech at the Women's Cancer Research Fund's (WCRF) fundraiser event in Beverly Hills, California. She told the audience that she lost "half her money to this banking thing".

While accepting the Courage Award at 'An Unforgettable Evening' event, the 65-year-old actress urged the audience members to pledge their cash to the good cause and admitted that she is still determined to help the cause despite suffering a huge financial setback, presumably referring to the collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank.

Sharon said, "I know that thing that you have to get on and figure out how to text the money is difficult. I'm a technical idiot, but I can write a f****** cheque. And right now, that's courage too, because I know what's happening. I just lost half my money to this banking thing, and that doesn't mean that I'm not here."

Sharon Stone breaks down in tears asking guests to donate more money. She says writing a check for her requires courage since she “lost half my money to this banking thing,” presumably referring to Silicon Valley Bank collapse. “This is not an easy time for any of us.” pic.twitter.com/ZTSP5TQ2od — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) March 17, 2023

The actress did not give any further details about the cause of her money troubles, but her revelation comes shortly after the headline-grabbing demise of Silicon Valley Bank which collapsed this week and caused instability in the financial markets.

During her speech, the actress also addressed the death of her brother Patrick Stone, who passed away in February at the age of 57 after a battle with heart disease.

She further shared, "My brother just died, and that doesn't mean that I'm not here. This is not an easy time for any of us. This is a hard time in the world, but I'm telling you what, I'm not having some politician tell me what I can and cannot do. How I can and cannot live, and what the value of my life is and is not. So stand up. Stand up and say what you're worth. I dare you. That's what courage is."

Lisa Rinna, Rebel Wilson, Nia Vardalos, Rachel Zoe, Harry Hamlin, Julianne Hough and Chord Overstreet were among those who attended the fundraiser event.

In 2001, Sharon underwent a major surgery to remove benign tumours that were larger than her breast. She also had a misdiagnosis in November, which turned out to be a "large fibroid tumour" that required another surgery. Despite her struggles, the actress continues to motivate and inspire others to have courage and stand up for what they believe in, even when things get tough.

