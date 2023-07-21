Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt turn bride and groom for Manish Malhotra, Deepika cheers from the side

Rocky and Rani turned heads on the ramp on Thursday night. Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh turned showstoppers for fashion designer Manish Malhotra's 'The Bridal Couture Show' in Mumbai on 20 July 2023. The show had several A-list Bollywood stars taking the front row as the two actors and several top models took to the ramp to showcase Malhotra's latest collection. Ranveer's wife Deepika Padukone and his mother Anju Bhavnani were also present at the event along with filmmaker Karan Johar.

Johar's upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani features Alia and Ranveer in the lead. The film is scheduled to released in theatres on 28 July.



What Alia and Ranveer wore for the event



For the event, Alia wore a black and silver lehenga, and had a long veil covering her head. She kept her hair open and the makeup was minimal. Ranveer looked dapper in a white sherwani and a glittering jacket. The duo walked the ramp together holding hands and laughing as well as interacting with the guests.

Deepika wore a white saree and a matching backless blouse. As Ranveer arrived on the ramp, he smiled and greeted the guests with folded hands. While walking down the ramp, he did a quick detour and planted a kiss on wife Deepika's cheek, touched his mother's feet and greeted Karan too. Alia also walked and posed solo on the ramp. Alia's mother, actress Soni Razdan was seen cheering for her daughter.

Other guests at the event included Kajol, Tanisha Mukherjee, Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Sophie Chaudhary, Rakul Preet, Nushrat Bharucha and others.