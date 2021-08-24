Ranveer Singh’s 'Anniyan' embroiled in legal battle over Hindi remake rights

Tamil film producer Aascar Ravichandran has reportedly taken legal action against director Shankar and producer Jayantilal Gada over the remake of his film 'Anniyan', featuring Ranveer Singh.



As per reports, Ravichandran has already filed a complaint against Shankar with the South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce (SIFCC) and is positive that the film body will support him.



Speaking to an entertinament website, Ravichandran reportedly said, “I am going to court against Shankar and Jayantilal Gada. They cannot make the film without my consent as I own the copyright of the film and no other person has the right over it as I am the author of the movie.”

“He can say and claim anything, but everyone knows that ‘Anniyan’ is my movie and I hired him to direct the film," Ravichandran added.



The producer also said that SIFCC has been supporting him, and has asked him to wait as they have spoken to the film association in Mumbai.



Shankar, however, has responded to the director’s complaint saying that he had written the script for 'Anniyan', and that it is a fact known to everyone.

Ravichandran, who had produced 'Anniyan' with South superstar Vikram learned about the Hindi remake of his film through social media. He said, “I was shocked that without my knowledge, a remake of the film was announced. It must be the first time that something like this has happened in our cinema.”



Shankar and Gada had announced in April of this year that they would be remaking the film with Ranveer Singh as the protagonist.



Shankar had earlier said in his statement that Ravichandran has right over the script. He had said, "Given that the script vests with me, I am absolutely entitled to exploit the same in any manner I deem fit. In fact, you/your entity does not have the right to remake or make any derivative rights for 'Anniyan', as the said rights have not been granted to you in writing. In the absence of any assignment in writing from me, there can be no basis whatsoever to even assert that the “storyline” vests with you (sic)."