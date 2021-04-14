Ranveer Singh teams up with filmmaker Shankar for the remake of 'Anniyan' 

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is joining hands with filmmaker Shankar for the Hindi remake of Tamil blockbuster 'Anniyan'. The original film featured Vikram in the lead and released in 2005.



Produced by Dr. Jayantilal Gada, the film is expected to go on floors in mid 2022. Ranveer took to social media to announce his new film.



"Proudly announcing my collaboration with the pioneering visionary of Indian cinema, the maverick master craftsman SHANKAR powered by veteran film producer Dr Jayantilal Gada," Ranveer tweeted.

Expressing his excitement, director Shankar said, “For it to be made into a Hindi film, 'Anniyan' needed a maverick, charismatic showman like no other to play the part. I found this in the mercurial Ranveer Singh because he is a one-in-a-generation actor who has shown us that he can immortalise a character through his stellar performance. I’m thrilled to make 'Anniyan' for the pan-Indian audience and I’m confident that this powerful story will strike a chord in the hearts of all. In Dr. Gada, Ranveer and I have found an ideal producer who believes in the vision we have to change the nativity of content for audiences across the country.“

Expressing his happiness, Ranveer said, “I am blessed to have this opportunity to be a part of the spectacular cinematic vision of Shankar sir. He is an exception to the norm, a true disruptor who has shown us that no vision is large enough to achieve on screen. I had always hoped and dreamed that I would get a chance to collaborate with him, and I have a strong feeling that we will create magic together. To lead a film like 'Anniyan' is a dream come true for any artiste. Vikram Sir, one of our country’s finest talents, an artiste who I hugely admire, gave a colossal performance in the original, one that can never be matched. I can only hope that my interpretation and rendition of the part also connects with audiences in the same way. It’s undoubtedly a once-in-a-lifetime performance piece, and I am ready to give this role every single ounce of my being. Shankar Sir is a genius filmmaker and a true visionary. Words don’t do justice to just how excited I am at the prospect of being directed by him”