Ranbir Kapoor feels Animal started 'healthy' conversation on toxic masculinity

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor as a ruthless man Ranvijay Singh may have become one of the highest-grossing movies of the year 2023. Still, the movie garnered a huge backlash for showing misogynist content.

Several objectional scenes, dialogues, and harsh masculinity from the movie were highlighted, which led to many calling it a toxic film.

Recently, the lead actor of the movie Ranbir talked about the film, and he went on to credit it for starting a healthy conversation about toxic masculinity in society.

During his recent coversation with standup comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi, Ranbir said, ''There is a very healthy conversation that has started about toxic masculinity, which is a great thing because cinema, at least, it starts a conversation. If something is wrong, if you don't show that it is wrong, and unless conversation starts in the society, we will never realise it."

He added, "But as an audience, you decide what's wrong. You can make a film on the wrong person and it should be made. Because if you don't make a film on them, society will never improve."

The video that was released by Netflix Indian showed Bassi interviewing Ranbir, Bobby Deol and Anil

Kapoor.

Deol, who played the role of antagonist, Abrar Haque, said that the movie showed what is happening in society.

"It's showing you what is happening in the society and there are so many things we don't want to talk about. But we are actors and we're just getting an opportunity to play different characters. That's the fun of being an actor," he added.

In the movie, Ranbir plays the role of a ruthless man, who can go to any extent for his father, despite his tumultuous relationship with him.

Javed Akhtar called Animal's success 'dangerous'

Despite the negative reviews Animal got, the movie went on to become a massive hit. Talking about the movie, veteran actor Javed called the movie's success dangerous.