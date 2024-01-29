Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui was once jailed for a stand-up act. Know more about him

Munawar Faruqui, a stand-up comedian and reality TV star, has won the 17th season of Bigg Boss. On Sunday, Bollywood actor and show host Salman Khan declared the 32-year-old comedian the winner. Faruqui defeated actor Abhishek Kumar and won ₹50 lakh ($60,000) and a car through live voting in the finale. Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan were the special guests in the finale.

Here's everything you need to know about Munawar Faruqui, the winner of Bigg Boss Season 17.

Munawar Faruqui: Early Life & Upbringing

Munawar Faruqui was born on 28 January 1992 to a Gujarati Muslim family in Junagadh, Gujarat. He had a tough childhood. He left studies after grade five due to financial problems and did menial jobs to make ends meet.

When Munawar was ten, he saw his house burn down during the Godhra riots in Gujarat and became homeless. After his mother's death, he moved to Dongri, Mumbai, when he was 14. He did odd jobs in Mumbai to survive.

Munawar Faruqui: Stand-Up Comedy Career & Controversy

In January 2020, Munawar Faruqui uploaded his first stand-up comedy video titled "Politics in India, Instagram & Sign Boards." He has over 4.62 million subscribers, and his video "Ghost Story" has over 21 million views on YouTube. He also released a song titled "Jawab" in collaboration with Indian musician Spectra in August 2020.

In January 2021, Munawar was performing at Munro Cafe in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Eklavya Singh Gaur, son of BJP MLA Malini Gaur, accused him of making malicious jokes about Hindu deities and stopped the show. MP Police arrested him mid-show. According to reports, the cops had no evidence against him, but his bail plea was still rejected.

The Supreme Court of India granted him bail after 37 days.

Munawar Faruqui: Reality TV Career

Munawar Faruqui won Lock Upp, a reality TV show hosted by Kangana Ranaut in 2022. In November of the same year, he did a Punjabi song titled "Todh" with Prince Narula and Rony Anjali.

Munawar Faruqui won Bigg Boss Season 17, hosted by Salman Khan, in 2023-24.

Munawar Faruqui: Personal Life

Munawar Faruqui has a five-year-old son from his ex-wife, Jasmine, whom he married in 2017 and divorced in 2022. In December 2021, he started dating Nazila Sitaishi, a social media influencer. In Bigg Boss, his ex-partner Ayesha Khan accused him of two-timing with multiple women.