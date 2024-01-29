Filmfare Awards 2024: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and 12th Fail win top honours. See full list of winners

Bollywood's power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor took home the top honours at Filmfare Awards 2024. The event took place on Sunday night in Gandhinagar, Gujarat where Vidhu Vinod Chopra won the best director Filmfare while his film 12th Fail was named the best film of the year. The film's lead actor Vikrant Massey won the best actor (critics) while veterans Shefali Shah and Rani Mukerji were named best actress (critics) for Three Of Us and Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, respectively.



One of the oldest film awards in the country, the Filmfare Awards honours the best of Hindi cinema each year and winners are named in both popular as well critics' category. This year it was the 69th edition of the awards. The event was hosted by Karan Johar and Ayushmann Khurrana and saw performances from Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kartik Aaryan, among others.



Actor Ranbir Kapoor won best actor (popular) for his performance in Animal while his wife Alia Bhatt won the best actress (popular ) Filmfare for her performance in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.



Here's the full list of winners of Filmfare Awards 2024:





Best Film (Popular)- 12th Fail



Best Director - Vidhu Vinod Chopra (12th Fail)



Best Film (Critics) - Joram



Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male)- Ranbir Kapoor (Animal)

Best Actor (Critics) - Vikrant Massey (12th Fail)

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female)- Alia Bhatt (Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani)

Best Actress (Critics) - Rani Mukerji (Mrs. Chatterjee Vs. Norway), Shefali Shah (Three Of Us)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male)- Vicky Kaushal (Dunki)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Female)- Shabana Azmi (Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani)

Best Lyrics -amitabh Bhattacharya (Tere Vaaste - Zara Hatke Zara Bachke)

Best Music Album- Animal

Best Playback Singer (Male)- Bhupinder Babbal (Arjan Vailly - Animal)

Best Playback Singer (Female)- Shilpa Rao (Besharam Rang - Pathaan)

Best Story- Amit Rai (Omg 2), Devashish Makhija (Joram)

Best Screenplay- Vidhu Vinod Chopra (12th Fail)

Best Dialogue- Ishita Moitra (Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani)

Best Background Score- Harshavardhan Rameshwar (Animal)

Best Cinematography- Avinash Arun Dhaware (Three Of Us)

Best Production Design- Subrata Chakraborty, Amit Ray (Sam Bahadur)

Best Costume Design- Sachin Lovelekar, Divvya Gambhir, Nidhhi Gambhir (Sam Bahadur)

Best Sound Design -kunal Sharma (Mpse) (Sam Bahadur) Sync Cinema (Animal)

Best Editing -jaskunwar Singh Kohli- Vidhu Vinod Chopra (12th Fail)

Best Action- Jawan

Best Vfx -red Chillies Vfx (Jawan)

Best Choreography - Ganesh Acharya (What Jhumka?- Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani )

Best Debut Director- Tarun Dudeja (Dhak Dhak)

Best Debut Male- Aditya Rawal (Faraaz)

Best Debut Female- Alizeh Agnihotri (Farrey)

Lifetime Achievement Award - David Dhawan