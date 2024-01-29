Watch: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt nail the Jamal Kudu signature step at Filmfare Awards

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt owned Filmfare Awards night on Sunday. The 69th Filmfare Awards took place in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. The couple not only won acting honours in the popular category but also were the centre of attention as they grooved together to the hit song Jamal Kudu from Ranbir's film Animal.



A video of the couple dancing at the event has surfaced on social media. The couple performed the signature step with a glass on top of their head, and Ranbir even packed on the PDA as he kissed Alia.



Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt dance at the Filmfare awards



Ranbir Kapoor was one of the performers at the awards ceremony on Sunday. In the middle of his performance, he came down from the stage and performed the hook step of Jamal Kudu with Alia Bhatt, who was seated in the audience. The couple briefly danced before Ranbir planted a kiss on Alia's cheek and went back on stage.

ranbir kapoor & alia bhatt are goals!!! — them doing jamal kudu

What Alia and Ranbir wore at Filmfare



Alia looked beautiful at the event in a beige statement saree with a matching corset blouse. Her ensemble was by Anamika Khanna and she was styled by Rhea Kapoor. Ranbir, who posed on the red carpet in a black suit, changed into black pants and a white blazer for his performance.



Winners of the night



Ranbir and Alia bagged the Best Actor Awards. While Ranbir won Best Actor (Popular) for his performance in Animal, Alia received the Best Actress (Popular) for her performance in Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.



Ranbir's mom congratulated the couple and shared old and new photos of the couple from the event and wrote, “I secretly prayed n wished a repeat of 2019 ( Sanju, Razi ) so happy it happened again! Congratulations both of you proud very very proud.”