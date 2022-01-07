Ranbir Kapoor beautifully captures girlfriend Alia Bhatt's dimpled smile

Alia Bhatt is showing of boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's photography skills.



The much in love couple were jetted off for a private vacation to rang in New year, and now Alia is showing Kapoor's hidden talent.

Swara Bhaskar tests positive for COVID 19, under home quarantine

On Friday, Alia shared a string of her beautiful pictures on her Instagram account Friday. Along with the pictures taken in the picturesque location, the `Raazi` star wrote, "casually flexing my boyfriend`s photography skills.



The close-up shorts shows Alia and her dimpled smile.

"Fans, friends and family members reacted to the picture. Alia`s mother and veteran star Soni Razdan dropped a bunch of heart-eyed emoticons."#phirseuddchale," actor Arjun Kapoor wrote.



Alia and Ranbir have been dating for more than three years now. Reportedly, the couple went to Kenya’s 'Masai Mara' for the New Year's vacation.

Earlier, Alia shared some more snaps from the trip on Instagram. She wrote, “Giving 2022 some Hakuna Matata energy. Stay safe, smile .. be simple and love more!!!!! happy new year."

On Irrfan Khan's birth anniversary, a look back at some of his iconic dialogues



Alia and Ranbir started dating back in 2017, shortly after they started working on their first film together 'Brahmastra'. Earlier, there were rumours that the couple were getting married in December 2020. However, now the wedding is pushed to April 2022.



Ayan Mukerji's directorial is set to release on September 9, 2022, also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in key roles. The film is backed by Karan Johar`s Dharma Productions.