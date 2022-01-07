Swara Bhaskar tests positive for COVID 19, under home quarantine

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker has tested positive for COVID-19. The actress is under home quarantine.



In a Twitter post, Bhasker revealed that she and her family members developed symptoms for COVID-19 since January 5 and had isolated themselves.

"Hello Covid! Just got my RT-PCR test resulted and have tested positive. Been isolating and in quarantine. Symptoms include fever, a splitting headache and loss of taste. Double vaccinated so hope this passes soon. So grateful for family & to be at home. Stay safe everyone," Bhasker said.

In an accompanying statement, the actor urged everyone who came in contact with her to get themselves tested.

"I'm taking all necessary precautions. I've informed everyone I met in the week prior about my having Covid; but if anyone else did come into contact with me please get yourself tested. Double mask up and stay safe you all," Bhasker added.



Bhasker joins a long list of Bollywood stars who have contracted the virus in recent weeks. Arjun Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Prem Chopra and others have tested positive for the virus.