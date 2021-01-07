On Irrfan Khan's birth anniversary, a look back at some of his iconic dialogues

One of the finest actors of the industry, Irrfan Khan's untimely death in 2020 has left a huge void in the film industry that would be hard to fill. On his 54th birth anniversary, here's a look at his some of his iconic dialogues.
One of Irrfan's most acclaimed films, 'The Lunchbox' is a heartwarming story of two lonely souls who bond over letters and good food. Irrfan played the role of Saajan Fernandes, a lonely man who finds his companion in a suburban housewife who is deeply alone and both end up becoming friends over letters sent through a lunch box every day. Irrfan delivered a performance that is hard to forget, the movie received critical acclaim worldwide.
(Photograph:WION Web Team)
Life of Pi
Ang Lee's Academy award-winning film, 'Life Of Pi' has Irrfan playing the older version of Pi Patel, who finds a way to survive on a lifeboat with a Tiger. In the movie, Irrfan delivered some impactful dialogues that will forever be remembered.
(Photograph:WION Web Team)
Life in a metro
Anurag Basu musical drama narrated the story of nine people living in Mumbai and dealt with issues like love, heartbreaks and struggles in urban life. In the movie, Irrfan Khan played the role of a straightforward and goofy character called Monty. Khan's character was paired opposite another stellar actor Konkona Sensharma. Irrfan's and Konkona's chemistry in the film remains memorable to this date.
(Photograph:WION Web Team)
Angrezi Medium
One of Irrfan's last movies,' Angrezi Medium' was an emotional tale. The film highlighted a father-daughter's relationship which made everyone shed a few tears. Irrfan's acting as Champak Bansal, a single-parent to Tarika (Radhika Bansal), is par excellence.
(Photograph:WION Web Team)
D-DAY
Irrfan's another critically acclaimed film, 'D-Day' had him playing the character of an Intelligence officer Wali Khan, who sets upon a huge mission with a team of trained officers.
(Photograph:WION Web Team)
The Namesake
Irrfan played a loving father and husband in Mira Nair's 'The Namesake'. The movie depicts the struggles of Ashoke played by Irrfan and Ashima Ganguli played by Tabu, the first-generation immigrants from the West Bengal, India to the United States, with their American-born children Gogol (Kal Penn) and Sonia (Sahira Nair)
(Photograph:WION Web Team)
Kasoor
In Vikram Bhatt's 2001 film 'Kasoor', Irrfan played a character of a Public Prosecutor Nitin Mehta and was praised for his acting and dialogue delivery.