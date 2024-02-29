Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni joins Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives S3

The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives season 3 is expected to be bigger and more starry than before. Among the biggest names, Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni will join the show along with other “wives” from Delhi.

Philanthropist Shalini Passi, wife of chairman of PASCO group Sanjay Passi, and entrepreneur Kalyani Saha Chawla will join show veterans Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari Soni, Seema Sajdeh and Bhavana Pandey as the show will this time centre on the great divide betwen Delhi against Mumbai.

Talking about the show, Riddhima said, “I am a Mumbai ki Mulgi who got married in Delhi and became Dilli ki billi. Mumbai is my house, but Delhi is amazing.” To this, Neelam jumped in and said, “Mumbai is undoubtedly the best.”

It was earlier teased that the show is almost through with the production. Maheep Kapoor’s husband Sanjay Kapoor had shared that almost 80 percent of the new season had been shot.