Best phase of your life! B-town celebs congratulate Deepika and Ranveer as they announce pregnancy

New parents in the block! The hottest couple in B-town Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singer are expecting their first child. The couple shared the good news on Thursday (Feb 29) with a simple yet adorable post.

Deepika and Ranveer shared a joint Instagram post, sharing that the due date is in September. The post had already garnered millions of reactions and featured cute little images of baby toys, clothes, and balloons in pink and blue colour.

The post reads, ''September 2024.''

Within a few minutes of making the announcement, the news took the internet by storm. Deepika and Ranveer's followers and their friends from the tinsel town were quick to congratulate the couple.

Many Bollywood celebrities, including Karan Johar, Priyanka Chopra, Neha Dhupia, Kareena Kapoor and others, took to the comment section to send their best wishes to the couple as they are set to embark on the new chapter of their life. View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone) × Kareena Kapoor Khan, a mom of two boys Taimur and Jeh, commented, ''Welcome to the best phase of your life.''

Priyanka Chopra, who has worked with Ranveer and Deepika, wrote, ''Mubarak'

Sonakshi Sinha commented, "Your best production yet!!!! So so happy for you both… congratulations."

Kriti Sanon wrote, "Omg (oh my God)!!!! Congratulations you two!!!"

Reposting Deepika and Ranveer's post on his Instagram stories, Karan Johar wrote, ''Congratulations to the gorgeous and blessed couple. Best news to wake upto! Blessings and all my love.''

Earlier this month, the Padmavat actor made a dazzling appearance at the 77th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA). Padukone presented the trophy of the Best Non-English Feature Film category.

For the big occasion, the actress chose to wear a gold sareer by Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Speculations started after she was allegedly spotted hiding her midriff throughout the ceremony.

The dynamic actor duo got married in November 2018 after dating for five years. Deepika and Ranveer first met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, and soon they started dating.

Earlier in an interview with Vogue in January 2024, Deepika was asked about becoming a parent. To this, Deepika said, “Ranveer and I love children. We look forward to the day when we will start our own family.”