Shahid Kapoor on being an 'outsider' in Bollywood: I will bully the bully because they deserve it

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor considers himself an 'outsider' in Bollywood. Kapoor's parents Pankaj Kapoor and Neliima Azeem are well known actors but Kapoor has revealed that he had to make his way into the Hindi film industry without any help from his parents.



In a new episode of No Filter Neha, Shahid spoke about how he had faced 'bullying' in his career and that he would not tolerate it anymore.

Shahid said that while his father was from the film industry, he couldn't really take any advantage of it to kickstart his own career. He said that only 'stars, superstars and directors' have that kind of power, ‘not character actors’.



Outsider in Bollywood



The actor addressed the age-old debate around nepotism and admitted that opportunities are less for outsiders in the film industry. Shahid said he became a known face only because of his work and talent and he learned the craft of acting along the way.



The actor also candidly stated that the quality of cinema had deteriorated because people who were industry insiders or related to someone within the industry would get opportunities and not talented outsiders.

Bullied throughout



Shahid Kapoor also spoke about coming to Mumbai from Delhi and how was the odd one out at his school due to the way he spoke. Shahid said he had been treated as an outsider all his life. “I didn't have the qualities to be a campy person (part of a Bollywood camp). I was from Delhi and came to Bombay (Mumbai) and I was not accepted in my class. I was the outsider because my accent was different and I was really badly treated for a long period of time. Then we were living in rented houses and had to shift every 11 months. So I would be in a new building, trying to make friends with people, who did not know me," he said.



It was finally in college that he felt accepted and found some friends.