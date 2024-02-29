Confirmed! Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announce their pregnancy

It is finally confirmed. After weeks of speculations, Bollywood star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh confirmed the news of their pregnancy on Thursday morning with a cute post on Instagram. The couple, who married in November 2018, are expecting their first child together. Deepika Padukone is in her second trimester and the baby is due in September 2024.

The couple shared a joint post that had images of baby toys and onesies and simply said September 2024 referring to the due date.

Many had speculated that Deepika was hiding her midriff throughout as she posed recently at the BAFTA Film Awards 2024. Deepika presented the award in the Best Non-English Feature Film scategory at the awards gala and wore a white sequined saree for the occasion.

Earlier in an interview to Vogue in Januray 2024, Deepika had spoken about growing her family. “Ranveer and I love children. We look forward to the day when we will start our own family.”