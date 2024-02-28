Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff dance to Mast Malang Jhoom; Internet calls it Bollywood's Naatu Naatu

Whatever is viral, Bollywood has to copy it. Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are coming together in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The film's first song Mast Malang Ghoom was unveiled on Wednesday. The video has Akshay and Tiger dancing their heart out to the groovy number. The two actors look fit as they coordinate steps. The signature step of the song is eerily similar to the hook step of RRR's Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu. Akshay and Tiger Shroff do a step similar to Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the RRR track as a crowd dances with them. The song is mostly shot outdoors in the sun. The duo is later joined by Sonakshi Sinha. The song has been sung by Vishal Mishra, Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi and composed by Vishal Mishra.





Netizens react to the song



As the song dropped on YouTube and social media, fans immediately pointed out the similarity between Naatu Naatu and Mast Malang Ghoom.



Some appreciated the dancing prowess of the two actors and called the song a 'banger'.



A fan said, "Akshay Kumar + Arijit Singh = Chartbuster. Energetic performance both of Akii And Tiger." A comment read, "After a long time, saw Akshay and Sonakshi on the big screen." A person commented, "Akshay and Arijit have always been phenomenal. And this one looks like the latest addition to this list."



A social media user wrote, "Mass Akshay Kumar is back, what a song, what dance, absolutely banger."



Others thought it was a Bollywood version of the iconic Naatu Naatu step and even apologised to the makers of RRR for ruining the song.

Why are they doing naatu naatu pic.twitter.com/i1aKNlsror — Team SidKiara (@TeamSidKiara) February 28, 2024 ×

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan features Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F. The film is being helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar.