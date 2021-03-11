'Radhe Shyam' poster: Prabhas-Pooja Hegde look lost in love

Makers of Prabhas starrer ‘Radhe Shyam’ have now released a new poster and this time it features the superstar with his leading lady -- Pooja Hegde.

In the film, Prabhas will be seen playing the role of a fortune-teller. Pooja’s character is called Prerna in the film.

In the poster, Prabhas and Pooja are seen lost in love as they lie down on a mound of snow.

PRABHAS - POOJA HEGDE: #RADHESHYAM NEW POSTER... New poster of #RadheShyam... Stars #Prabhas and #PoojaHegde... Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar... Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod... 30 July 2021 release.

‘Radhe Shyam’ is slated to hit theatres on July 30, 2021 and is probably Prabhas’ much-awaited project.

‘Radhe Shyam’ is made by Krish Jagarlamudi who is known for his works like ‘Kanche’, ‘Vanaam’ and ‘Gautamiputra Satakarni’.

The film has been shot in various locations.