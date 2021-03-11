'Radhe Shyam' poster: Prabhas-Pooja Hegde look lost in love

WION Web Team
New Delhi Published: Mar 11, 2021, 10.39 AM(IST)

'Radhe Shyam' poster Photograph:( Twitter )

Follow Us

Story highlights

‘Radhe Shyam’ is slated to hit theatres on July 30, 2021.

Makers of Prabhas starrer ‘Radhe Shyam’ have now released a new poster and this time it features the superstar with his leading lady -- Pooja Hegde. 

In the film, Prabhas will be seen playing the role of a fortune-teller. Pooja’s character is called Prerna in the film. 

In the poster, Prabhas and Pooja are seen lost in love as they lie down on a mound of snow. 

×

‘Radhe Shyam’ is slated to hit theatres on July 30, 2021 and is probably Prabhas’ much-awaited project. 

‘Radhe Shyam’ is made by Krish Jagarlamudi who is known for his works like ‘Kanche’, ‘Vanaam’ and ‘Gautamiputra Satakarni’. 

×

The film has been shot in various locations. 

Topics

Read in App