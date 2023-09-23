Priyanka sends best wishes to 'little sister' Parineeti ahead of her wedding, likely to skip the ceremony

Priyanka Chopra is sending her best wishes to her 'little sister', Parineeti Chopra. Priyanka, who is in Los Angeles, USA, is likely to skip the wedding ceremony. Parineeti and Raghav Chadha are set to tie the knot on September 24, Sunday, in Udaipur, Rajasthan.



A day before Parineeti and Raghav's wedding, Priyanka posted a picture of the Ishaqzaade actress on her Instagram stories.

Along with the picture, Priyanka penned a heartfelt note for her 'little sister'.



“I hope you are happy and content as this on your big day little one…always wishing you so much love. #newbeginnings.”



The picture shows Parineeti in a chill mood. She's wearing a black one-shoulder tank top with a multi-coloured skirt and a beige hat.

Check out the post here:











Earlier, it was reported that Priyanka is likely to fly down to India with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas on Saturday. However, now it seems like she will be skipping the big day.



As per India Today, a source has revealed that ''PeeCee did try moving things around and had a plan on set to attend the wedding, but due to last-minute commitments, she might not be able to make it.''



Meanwhile, Priyanka's mother, Madhu Chopra, has arrived in Udaipur. She was spotted at the airport yesterday.

In May, Priyanka attended Parineeti and Raghav’s engagement ceremony in the National Capital, New Delhi’s Kapurthala House.



Before sending Parineeti and Raghav good wishes, Priyanka shared a bunch of photos and videos of her with her daughter MM and her brother-in-law, Frankie Jones. In the videos, Priyanka was seen enjoying herself with her little angel and Franklin at a farm.



Priyanka wrote in the caption, "Farm life with our favorite uncle @franklinjonas at the lovely @kfar_saba_urban_farm. So quaint and fun.

Thank you miss Limore.#goat."