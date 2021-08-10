Priyanka Chopra reveals how an 'impulsive phone call' with Alia, Katrina led to film 'Jee Le Zaraa'

As Farhan Akhtar announced his new directorial venture on Tuesday, fans had much to celebrate. The newly announced project 'Jee Le Zara' not only has Akhtar donning the director's hat after a long time, but it will be Bollywood's first road trip movie with three female actors playing the lead.



The film features Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. Sharing a picture with her `girlfriends`, Priyanka recalled the 2019`s November month when on an unusually rainy night in Mumbai she mused about wanting to do another Hindi movie 'ASAP'.

"But it had to be the right one - different, cool, never been done before... I thought. The idea grew into a movie helmed by an all-female cast. There are not enough Hindi movies that are female multi-starrers. This led to an impulsive phone call... to my 2 real friends about this idea that involved 3 on-screen girlfriends. A celebration of friendship we called it!!" Priyanka shared in the caption.



The `Bajirao Mastani` actor further shared that the three divas "enthusiastically met in February 2020", just before the COVID-19 pandemic, "to discuss who we could trust to bring this vision to life for us and our choice was unanimous... Farhan and Ritesh, Zoya and Reema. We had all worked with @excelmovies and @tigerbabyfilms individually so this seemed perfect. It just so happened that Farhan was working on a female road trip movie at the same time! Talk about all the stars aligning!!"Priyanka revealed that it took a three-year-long gap to align their work schedules with each other." This one is to sisterhood... to friendship and to breaking the mould!! Can`t wait to get on the road with Aloo and Katty. My heart`s smiling. See you at the movies," she concluded.

Alia and Katrina also penned gratitude notes on their Instagram handles.Re-sharing Priyanka`s post, Alia wrote, "2 years ago, 3 girls came together with 1 dream. There was only one place to go to make that dream come true; to 4 of the funnest dream-makers and storytellers in the business @faroutakhtar @zoieakhtar @reemakagti1 @ritesh_sid And now 50 Zoom calls later, countless laughs later, with hearts full of love and excitement, Here we are. #JeeLeZaraa."

On the other hand, Katrina wrote, "This makes my heart smile. I just love these girls and being around each other is just too much fun always - combine that with a great script, awesome director, and a road trip and the sky`s the limit."



Replying to Katrina in reference to her role in the blockbuster hit `Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara`, producer Ritesh Sidhwani commented, "You are on the driving seat this time," using a wink emoticon.



`Jee Le Zaraa`, which is written by Farhan, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti, will go on floors in 2022.