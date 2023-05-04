Priyanka Chopra descended into 'deep, deep depression' after botched nose surgery: 'My face...'
Citadel actress Priyanka Chopra has opened up about a bungled nose surgery early on in her career that made her descend into "deep, deep depression". She revealed that due to the surgery, she lost many roles.
Priyanka Chopra, who can currently be seen in Amazon Prime Video's spy-thriller series Citadel, has opened up about bungled nose surgery that nearly ended her career in her early days in the film industry. While speaking to Howard Stern's show earlier this week, the host asked her about the surgery. She said, "It was a dark phase. This thing happens, and my face looks completely different, and I went into a deep, deep depression." She went on to add that she began to be fired from movies and thought her career “was over before it started." It was her father, Ashok Chopra, who came to her rescue.
Her father encouraged her to get over her fears of the knife and suggested a reconstructive surgery. “I was terrified of that, but he was like, ‘I will be in the room with you,’” she said, adding that her father “held my hands through it and helped me build back my confidence.”
Chopra had opened up about the botched surgery in her 2021 memoir titled Unfinished as well. She wrote (quoted by Huffpost), “While shaving off the polyp, the doctor also accidentally shaved the bridge of my nose and the bridge collapsed. When it was time to remove the bandages and the condition of my nose was revealed, Mom and I were horrified. My original nose was gone. My face looked completely different. I wasn’t me anymore.”
Priyanka was recently in the news along with her husband Nick Jonas after the power couple returned to the Met Gala carpet. It was at the 2017 Met Gala that they had met. In the 2023 edition, they wore coordinated black-white ensembles, wowing fans.
In Citadel, Priyanka plays one of the leads alongside Richard Madden. WION's review of the first two episodes of the show read, "If you are fond of unchallenging, occasionally thrilling, and well-produced piece of entertainment, Citadel might not be a bad choice for you. Personally, I would be loath to reward a show or movie of this kind. Perhaps if such things were seen little, the people lording over the various streaming services would actually invest in good writers with a coherent vision and original ideas instead of letting money do all the talking. It is hard to reconcile the hype with the product that is ultimately delivered, leaving one with a sense of disappointment rather than awe."
