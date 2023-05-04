Priyanka Chopra descended into 'deep, deep depression' after botched nose surgery: 'My face...'

Priyanka Chopra, who can currently be seen in Amazon Prime Video's spy-thriller series Citadel, has opened up about bungled nose surgery that nearly ended her career in her early days in the film industry. While speaking to Howard Stern's show earlier this week, the host asked her about the surgery. She said, "It was a dark phase. This thing happens, and my face looks completely different, and I went into a deep, deep depression." She went on to add that she began to be fired from movies and thought her career “was over before it started." It was her father, Ashok Chopra, who came to her rescue.

Her father encouraged her to get over her fears of the knife and suggested a reconstructive surgery. “I was terrified of that, but he was like, ‘I will be in the room with you,’” she said, adding that her father “held my hands through it and helped me build back my confidence.”