Priyanka Chopra's dad put bars on her windows to discourage boys: 'I feel...'

Global icon and actor Priyanka Chopra has said that when she returned to India from the United States, her father put bars on the windows of her room. She added that the measure was to protect her after a boy had jumped onto her balcony at night. Chopra made the revelation while speaking on The Howard Stern Show. She said that her father, Ashok Chopra, was "paranoid" about her safety and asked her to wear loose or Indian clothes. She also mentioned that she was "arrogant, vain" and thought she was "invincible" during the first two years after returning to India.

She said that she "peacocked" like she did in her American high school, and boys would follow her home. After the incident, her father became even more concerned and restricted her from wearing jeans and assigned a driver to her. The actress was, however, sympathetic towards her father. "I get it, but then my career happened. I feel so bad for my dad," she said. Her father was a physician in the Indian Army and passed away in 2013 after a long battle with cancer.

Priyanka was recently in the news along with her husband Nick Jonas after the power couple returned to the Met Gala carpet. In case you did not know, it was at the Met Gala that their love blossomed. They wore coordinated black-white ensembles.

On the work front, Priyanka can be seen in Amazon Prime Video's Citadel, a large-scale spy-thriller series. She plays the lead role alongside Richard Madden.

WION's review of the first two episodes of the show read, "If you are fond of unchallenging, occasionally thrilling, and well-produced piece of entertainment, Citadel might not be a bad choice for you. Personally, I would be loath to reward a show or movie of this kind. Perhaps if such things were seen little, the people lording over the various streaming services would actually invest in good writers with a coherent vision and original ideas instead of letting money do all the talking. It is hard to reconcile the hype with the product that is ultimately delivered, leaving one with a sense of disappointment rather than awe."

