Priyanka Chopra calls Sushmita Sen 'queen' as she slams trolls who labelled her ‘gold digger’

Since the minute IPL founder Lalit Modi opened up about his relationship with former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen, the two have been on trolls' target. As memes labelling the 'Aarya' actress a 'gold digger' started doing rounds, many members of the film fraternity came forward in her defence. The latest being Priyanka Chopra.

On Sunday, the 46-year-old had penned a note on social media to respond to trolls. Giving an apt response to those trying to pull her down with their negative comments, the actress shared that she prefers diamonds over gold and she still buys her own precious rocks.

Reacting to Sushmita Sen's heartfelt post, Priyanka wrote, “Tell em Queen!” along with a fire emoji. Ranveer Singh also dropped heart emoticons in the comments section for the actress. Dia Mirza, Manushi Chillar, and Neha Dhupia were among other celebs who hailed the 'Main Hoon Na' star.

In the viral post, Sushmita had shared a snap of herself taking a dip into an infinity pool. Her note read, “Perfectly centred in my being and my conscience…I love how nature merges all it’s creation to experience oneness…and just how divided we are, when we break that balance. It’s heartbreaking to see just how miserable and unhappy the world around us is becoming. The so called intellectuals with their idiosyncrasies….the ignorant with their cheap & at times funny gossip. The friends I never had and the acquaintances I’ve never met….all sharing their grand opinions & deep knowledge of my life & character…monetising the ‘Gold Digger’ all the way!!! Ah these geniuses!!!! (sic)"

She further added, “I dig deeper than Gold…and I’ve always (famously) preferred Diamonds!! And yes I still buy them myself!!! I love the all heart support my well wishers and loved ones continue to extend. Please know, your Sush is ABSOLUTELY fine.. cause I’ve never lived on the transient borrowed light of approval and applause. I am the Sun….perfectly centred in my being & my conscience!! (sic)”

Before Lalit Modi, Sushmita was dating Rohman Shawl, a 30-year-old model. They started dating in 2018 and parted ways last year in December after four years of relationship.

On the work front, Sushmita was last seen in Hotstar's 'Aarya 2'. The series was produced by Madhvani under the banner Ram Madhvani Films, along with Endemol Shine Group.