Politician Omar Abdullah pokes fun at The Kashmir Files National award win, Vivek Agnihotri reacts

Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files won big at the 69th National Film Awards. The film bagged the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration. Soon after the winners were announced, politician and former Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, was quick to react to the film's big win.

Mocking Vivek Agnihotri's film that was based on the exodus of Kashmiri pandits, Omar re-shared a post on X, previously known as Twitter, and wrote, ''National Integration'' along with a laughing emoji.

Reacting to Omar's sarcastic reaction, the director wrote, "This is the biggest award coming from you @OmarAbdullah. If you had commented otherwise, I would have been very disappointed."

The film told the heart-wrenching stories of the Kashmiri Pandit exodus in the 1990s and showed the genocide that took place back then. At the time of its release, the film stirred havoc on social media with politicians and many big personalities calling it a propaganda film and demanding its ban.

Despite multiple controversies around the film, it emerged as the biggest blockbuster of 2022.

Apart from Omar, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin also reacted to the film winning the award. Congratulating the National Award winners, Stalin questioned the Kashmir Files winning the film.

In the post, Stalin wrote on X, previously known as Twitter, ''It is surprising that a film that was ignored by neutral film critics as a controversial film has been awarded the National Integrity #NargisDutt award.''

He wrote, ''The absence of political bias in the literature and film awards makes the awards a timeless honour. The dignity of national awards should not be compromised for cheap politics.''

After the awards were announced, Vivek dedicated the awards to "all the victims of terrorism, especially the Kashmiri Hindus”.

“The National Film Award is India’s most prestigious award. I have always said that The Kashmir Files was never my film, it is the people’s film. I am just the medium," said the maker in a statement.

“The terrorism that Kashmiri Hindus, Sikhs, Christians and Muslims have faced, the film is their voice. It has voiced their pain, which the whole world has heard now.'' he said.

''We worked day in and day out to take it to the world and now the National Award has validated our hard work. I and my production house dedicate this victory to all the victims of terrorism especially the Kashmiri Hindus, and to every Indian who has been a victim of terrorism,” he said.

Pallavi Joshi also bagged the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress for the same film.

